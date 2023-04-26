Aramark Food Services worker accused of sex, trafficking with inmate

Darrilyn Milburn is accused of bringing drugs into Plainfield Correctional Facility and having sexual relations with an inmate.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — An Aramark Food Services director at the Plainfield Correctional Facility is accused of having sexual relations with an inmate and trafficking with him.

On April 24, investigators questioned Darrilyn Milburn about the alleged incidents.

According to court records, Milburn admitted bringing a folder into the prison with sheets she said were recipes. She said she received a call that the folder had been delivered to her home and was left on the front driver-side wheel of her car. The pages in the folder were believed to have been soaked in suboxone.

Police also allegedly found evidence that drug and tobacco trafficking had gone on for some time. Evidence was also collected that Milburn allegedly transferred money to an inmate using an app and got him a gift card to add minutes to his cell phone.

Investigators also claim they found messages between Milburn and an inmate that discussed sexual encounters.