'I just got to shooting' | Man sentenced to 55 years for killing ex-girlfriend's mother in 2020

Antonio Lowery admitted to police to shooting Deanna Sibley until his gun was empty.

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a man to 55 years in prison for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend's mother.

Antonio Lowery was convicted in December 2022 after his two-day murder trial. Lowery was helping his ex-girlfriend move at the Pangea Prairies Apartments when he got upset.

Prosecutors say Lowery threatened to shoot his ex-girlfriend and her mother, Deanna Sibley, and they asked him to leave. That's when he demanded money for his help, and when he didn't get the full amount, he started shooting.

A witness said Sibley yelled for him to stop and told her daughter to run before Lowery shot her multiple times. Lowery told police he "just got to shooting" and admitted to continuing to shoot until the gun was empty.