Anderson woman found stabbed to death in her home

Police said 58-year-old Marina Redding was discovered around 11 p.m. Thursday.

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson woman is dead after police found her suffering from multiple stab wounds in her home.

Police said 58-year-old Marina Redding’s car was found in Hamilton County Thursday night after it was involved in a crash.

Police ran the license plate on the car, which led them to Redding’s Anderson home.

Officers and Redding's daughter found her in a back bedroom of her home in the 1400 block of Fletcher Street shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings told our partners at the Herald Bulletin investigators have a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Matt Kopp at 765-648-6735.