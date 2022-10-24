Anderson police search for pickup in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

Charles Adams III was walking on Scatterfield Road Sunday night when he was hit by a truck that left the scene.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are looking for a pickup truck that left the scene after hitting and injuring a man Sunday night on Scatterfield Road.

Just after 9:20 p.m., Anderson officers found 31-year-old Charles A. Adams III lying in the road on Scatterfield, just north of Mounds Road. Adams was taken to a local Anderson hospital before he was taken to Indianapolis, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning.

Investigators believe Adams was walking north on Scatterfield Road when he was hit by a white or light-colored Chevrolet pickup truck that never slowed or stopped to check on Adams. The pickup was last seen traveling north on Scatterfield Road.

The APD Crash Team is investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Sgt. Nick Durr at 765-648-6660, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.