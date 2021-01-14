Anderson police investigating woman found dead in the street

Investigators believe a vehicle may be to blame or at least played a part in the woman's death.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investing a woman found dead in the street early Thursday.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of West 16th Street around 2 a.m. They found a 52-year-old woman that had been injured. Medics were called, but the woman didn't survive.

