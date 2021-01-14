Anderson police investigating woman found dead in the street

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investing a woman found dead in the street early Thursday.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of West 16th Street around 2 a.m. They found a 52-year-old woman that had been injured. Medics were called, but the woman didn't survive.
Investigators believe a vehicle may be to blame or at least played a part in the woman's death.
If anyone has information about what happened, they should call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.