Anderson police investigating woman found dead in the street

Investigators believe a vehicle may be to blame or at least played a part in the woman's death.
ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investing a woman found dead in the street early Thursday.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of West 16th Street around 2 a.m. They found a 52-year-old woman that had been injured. Medics were called, but the woman didn't survive.

Investigators believe a vehicle may be to blame or at least played a part in the woman's death.

If anyone has information about what happened, they should call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.

