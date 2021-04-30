x
Anderson Police investigating shooting of 14-year-old

It happened Thursday night around 11 p.m. near West 9th Street and Locust Street.
Credit: Herald Bulletin
An Anderson Police Department patrol car is shown in this 2017 file photo.

ANDERSON, Ind — The Anderson Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 14-year-old boy. It happened Thursday night around 11 p.m. near West 9th Street and Locust Street.

Officers found the teenager had been shot in the belly. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said in a release that the shooting was an isolated incident. No suspects have been arrested though in connection to the shooting. 

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information on the shooting should call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.

    

