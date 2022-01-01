Police investigate death of Anderson man found in north side house

Officers were called to a possible home invasion robbery and found the injured victim. He died at the hospital.

ANDERSON, Ind — Anderson police are investigating a homicide late Friday that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Anderson man.

According to Anderson Police, Devin Swain died at the hospital overnight after officers found him injured in a house on Lockerbie Court in the Village in the Woods neighborhood near 16th Street and Raible Avenue on the city's north side.

Officers were responding to a possible home invasion robbery when they found Swain with injuries to his chest. Officers provided first aid and medics took Swain to a local hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Investigators are now looking into what led up to Swain's death. The Madison County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy to try to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Chris Frazier with the Anderson Police Department at 765.648.6676.