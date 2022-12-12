Anderson PD searching for lottery ticket robbers

Police said a man ordered people at Low Bob's Tobacco to the ground and then stole scratch-off lottery tickets.

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is looking for the robbers who stole and cashed scratch-off lottery tickets.

According to police, a masked man went into the Low Bob's Tobacco on Cross Street Nov. 28.

The man ordered employees onto the floor and then broke into the lottery scratch-off ticket box.

Police then learned later that same day, the tickets were paid out at a Meijer in Muncie.

Police released images of both suspects, hoping someone could identify them.

Anderson PD also put out a photo of the suspects' car.