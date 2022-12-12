x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Anderson PD searching for lottery ticket robbers

Police said a man ordered people at Low Bob's Tobacco to the ground and then stole scratch-off lottery tickets.
Credit: Anderson Police Department

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is looking for the robbers who stole and cashed scratch-off lottery tickets.

According to police, a masked man went into the Low Bob's Tobacco on Cross Street Nov. 28.

The man ordered employees onto the floor and then broke into the lottery scratch-off ticket box.

Police then learned later that same day, the tickets were paid out at a Meijer in Muncie.

Police released images of both suspects, hoping someone could identify them.

Credit: Anderson Police Department

Anderson PD also put out a photo of the suspects' car.

Credit: Anderson Police Department

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Detective Matt Jarrett at 765-648-6750, or you can report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Police identify man found dead in car Sunday night

Before You Leave, Check This Out