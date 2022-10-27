Online predator group decoy leads to arrest of Anderson man

Police said they were contacted by an online group about a man wanting to meet with a decoy for sex that he thought was a 13-year-old boy.

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is facing charges of attempted child molesting and child solicitation.

The Madison County Prosecutor's Office charged 36-year-old Travis W. Perrine Wednesday.

According to court documents, a person with Predator Catchers Inc. pretended to be a 13-year-old boy and had contact with Perrine through a social media dating app.

Police said the decoy received a text message from Perrine that he wanted to meet up with a 13-year-old to have sex.

The court document states that Perrine and the decoy agreed to meet at the IHOP in Anderson, and later at a nearby gas station.

Perrine was confronted by the Predator Catchers group at the gas station.

According to court documents, Perrine admitted to knowing the person he thought he was meeting was a 13-year-old boy.

Perrine told officers during an interview that he has been lonely and has addictions.