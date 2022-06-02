Anderson man arrested for dealing methamphetamine

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 49-year-old Anderson man was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges.
In a joint operation between the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Madison County Drug Task Force, troopers with the ISP Pendleton District had information about the suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Demond James White, of Anderson.
Troopers learned White was driving a 2005 gray Cadillac in Anderson and had multiple felony warrants for dealing methamphetamine.
On Wednesday, troopers stopped the Cadillac at the intersection of Scatterfield Road and East 9th Street. White complied with the troopers' commands and was taken into custody.
White faces the following charges:
- Two counts of dealing methamphetamine — Level 2 felony
- Maintaining a common nuisance-controlled substance — Level 6 felony
- Operating a vehicle with a suspended license — Class A misdemeanor
White was taken to the Madison County Jail and is being held without bond.
