Anderson police, SWAT take suspects wanted in Illinois into custody

ANDERSON, Ind. — Two suspects wanted for violent crimes in Illinois were taken into custody in Anderson Wednesday.

Illinois State Police contacted Anderson police Thursday about the wanted suspects, who had ties to the Anderson area. Investigators located both suspects in a home in the 1200 block of East 38th Street, securing the home with assistance from the SWAT team.

The suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The Madison County Drug Task Force and Illinois State Police then executed a search warrant on the home, police said, finding several firearms with multiple rounds of ammunition inside the home.

The investigation is ongoing.