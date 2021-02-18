Anderson police investigating bank robbery

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating a bank robbery on the city’s north side.
Police said a man entered the PNC Bank in the 1900 block of North Broadway Thursday morning and approached tellers with a plastic bag.
Police said the man demanded money from the tellers but did not display a weapon.
Witnesses described the man as being in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a dark colored hoodie, sunglasses, a surgical mask, dark colored pants and gloves.
If anyone has information about the robbery call Anderson police at 765-648-6775 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.