Anderson police investigating bank robbery

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating a bank robbery on the city’s north side.

Police said a man entered the PNC Bank in the 1900 block of North Broadway Thursday morning and approached tellers with a plastic bag.

Police said the man demanded money from the tellers but did not display a weapon.

Witnesses described the man as being in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a dark colored hoodie, sunglasses, a surgical mask, dark colored pants and gloves.