2 women killed in shooting outside Iowa church Thursday night; alleged shooter dead

The shooting happened outside the Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa just before 7 p.m. local time Thursday.

AMES, Iowa — A shooting outside of Cornerstone Church Thursday along Highway 30 just outside of Ames has left three people dead, including the shooter, according to the Story County Sheriff's Office.

Local 5's Jon Diaz spoke with the agency Thursday evening.

At about 6:51 p.m., several law enforcement agencies received calls about a shooter and two victims in the church's parking lot. The alleged shooter, identified as a man, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The victims were identified as women, the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement is currently speaking with witnesses inside the church and clearing the scene of the shooting. They're also working to provide resources to immediate family members impacted.

There were people in the church when the shooting happened. Authorities confirmed those who were inside at the time of the shooting are safe.

Local 5's Laryssa Leone and Reina Garcia observed officers speaking with witnesses at the scene. Patrol cars are placed at the front entrance of the Crossroads Baptist Church to block off traffic.

The Story County Sheriff's Office will give an update on the shooting Friday morning at 10:30 from their office in Nevada.

A statement from Cornerstone Church Thursday night reads as follows:

"Tonight, a tragic shooting occurred involving two young members of our Cornerstone Church community. It is believed that an adult male shot these two victims and then took his own life. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are not able to give any details at this time.

"We can say, however, that we are more than saddened by the events that transpired. Our hearts break for all involved, and we are praying for everyone affected, especially the family of the victims. Our Ministry staff are available to support all those impacted, and we will continue to fully cooperate with authorities as they complete their full investigation."

"We sincerely appreciate the responsiveness of the Story County Sheriff's Department, Ames PD, and all Law Enforcement Officials who have handled this matter with exceptional professionalism and compassion. Please join us in praying for all affected and their families.

"Psalm 34:18 says, 'The Lord is near to the brokenhearted.' Right now, we are brokenhearted and we need God to draw near to us."

The church will host a prayer service Friday at 10 a.m. and all are welcome to attend, according to the church's post.

Iowa State University leadership released a statement Thursday night as well:

"Dear Iowa State Community,

We are saddened to learn of the shooting that occurred this evening, June 2, in the parking lot of Cornerstone Church in Ames. We know many in our campus community attend services and are members of the church.

This is a tragic loss and our condolences are with the families and friends of the victims. As we wait to learn more about what happened, we ask that everyone extend care and compassion to one another."

What else we know:

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m.

The shooter, a man, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The two victims are women.

Cornerstone Church is located along Highway 30, just southeast of Ames.

The Ames Police Department directed Local 5 to the Story County Sheriff's Office since the incident happened in their jurisdiction.

The sheriff's office will provide an update on the shooting Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Cornerstone Church hosts The Salt Company, an Iowa State University ministry that meets every Thursday night.

Thursday night marked the start of the ministry's "Summer Salt" sermons. The event was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., according to the group's Facebook page.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the gunman had any type of relationship with the victims prior to the shooting.

It remains unclear if the gunman had any past history with the church.

The motive remains unclear. Local 5 cannot confirm if the shooter targeted anyone.

The identities of the victims and the shooter are unknown. This is something Local 5 anticipates will be confirmed by law enforcement after family members are notified.

