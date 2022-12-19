Columbus police are searching for 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, who has been named a person of interest in connection to the AMBER Alert.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 5-month-old boy, the subject of an Ohio AMBER Alert, remains missing after the vehicle he and his twin brother were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday evening.

The Columbus Division of Police said Kason and Kyair Thomas were inside a 2010 Honda Accord left running by their mother at a Donatos located at East 1st Avenue and North High Street when the vehicle was stolen.

Kyair was found safe at the Dayton International Airport early Tuesday morning. Kason remains missing and is believed to be in danger.

In a press conference held Tuesday afternoon, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said the mother was working as a DoorDash delivery driver at the time of the vehicle theft and kidnapping.

Police named 24-year-old Nalah Jackson as a suspect in the case. Employees at the Donatos told detectives she was inside the restaurant Monday night and left when the victim walked in at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Chief Bryant pleaded with Jackson to return the 5-month-old during Tuesday's briefing.

"Please return Kason Thomas," Bryant said. "Thank you for returning Kyair. You've already shown us you can do the right thing."

Police said Kyair was abandoned outside the Dayton airprort around 4 a.m. Police said he is currently with his father.

Jackson is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, having black hair and brown eyes and weighing 159 pounds. Police said at this time they do not believe she had any connection or relationship with the mother or the twin boys.

Police said the 2010 4-door Honda Accord that was stolen is missing the front bumper, has a torn temporary Ohio registration tag on the rear bumper and a white bumper sticker that says “Westside City Toys.” Authorities said the car was suspected to have been in a crash and has damage and purple paint transfer on the left side.

Bryant said the department is doing everything they can to locate the missing baby.

"Bringing him home safe is our number one priority," Bryant said.

More than 60 officers have worked the case since it was first reported Monday night, according to Bryant.