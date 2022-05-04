Amber Alert issued after 12-year-old Ohio girl allegedly taken by stepbrother

Tessa Kozelka is believed to be riding in a gray 2012 Ford Focus driven by 23-year-old Micey Stiver.

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old North Royalton girl who was allegedly abducted by her stepbrother early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Tessa Kozelka was last seen near the intersection of State Route 82 and Deer Creek Drive around 2 a.m. She was apparently with 23-year-old Micey Stiver, who she has also referred to as her "boyfriend."

Tessa is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing 100 pounds with white skin, black hair, and hazel eyes. She was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with black writing on it at the time of her disappearance, and has a 50-cent piece-sized birthmark on her right leg.

Stiver is said to be 5-foot-8 and weighing 170 pounds with white skin, black hair, and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a black 2012 Ford Focus with an Ohio license plate number of N697141, similar to the one pictured below.