AMBER Alert issued for six-month-old baby from Montana

Six-month-old Lucas Warner was abducted by his father who does not have custody of him and his babysitter out of Columbia Falls, Montana, authorities said.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. — An AMBER Alert is active for a six-month-old baby out of Columbia Falls, Montana.

Six-month-old Lucas Warner was abducted by Andrew Warner, his father who does not have custody of him, and his babysitter, Hayli Emerson, on Saturday, Aug. 22. The couple is believed to be driving a 1990-2000's white Chevy extended cab pickup.

The child's father is reportedly bipolar and not taking his medication.

Lucas is white and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Andrew Warner is white, 6'0" tall, with blonde hair and hazel eyes, weighing 160 pounds. Hayli Emerson is white with blonde hair and green eyes weighing 159 pounds, standing at 5'0" tall.