Abducted 9-year-old Illinois girl found unharmed, suspect in custody

KEENES, Ill. — Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing Illinois girl, who has been found safe.
Nine-year-old Alli Matthews was reportedly abducted from her Keenes, Illinois home by 59-year-old Teresa Hill around 6:45 p.m. CDT Friday. Police believed Hill, whose maiden name is Milner, was driving a car with an Indiana license plate.
About four hours after Matthews was reported missing, police said she had been found unharmed and Hill had been taken into custody.
Keenes, Illinois is about 75 miles northwest of Evansville, near Interstate 64.