Abducted 9-year-old Illinois girl found unharmed, suspect in custody

Police say Teresa Milner is in custody for taking the girl.

KEENES, Ill. — Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing Illinois girl, who has been found safe.

Nine-year-old Alli Matthews was reportedly abducted from her Keenes, Illinois home by 59-year-old Teresa Hill around 6:45 p.m. CDT Friday. Police believed Hill, whose maiden name is Milner, was driving a car with an Indiana license plate.

About four hours after Matthews was reported missing, police said she had been found unharmed and Hill had been taken into custody.