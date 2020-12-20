AMBER Alert issued for 4 children last seen in Austin

The children haven't been heard from since Tuesday, Dec. 15.

TEXAS, USA — An AMBER Alert was issued early Sunday morning at the request of the Travis County Sheriff's Office for four children who were last seen in Austin Tuesday night.

The children were last seen in the 15000 block of Connie Street near Interstate 35.

Finding these children as soon as possible is critical as police believe they may be in grave or immediate danger.

The children are Gabriella Garcia, Julian Garcia, Sebastian Garcia and Giovanna Garcia.

Photos and descriptions of the children

Gabriella Garcia is a 10-year-old Hispanic female who is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 85 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and flowered sweatpants.

Julian Garcia is a 7-year-old Hispanic male who is about 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

Sebastian Garcia is a 3-year-old Hispanic male whose height is unknown. He weighs about 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Giovanna Garcia is a 2-year-old Hispanic female who's height is also unknown. She weighs about 25 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon Christmas cookie shirt.

Cesar Giovanni Garcia, 32, is being sought in connection to this alleged abduction. Police describe him as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He weighs about 240 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Police said he has a tattoo on his chest that says "CINDI" and an arm tattoo that reads "MY CITY."

Cesar may be driving a white 2011 Chevrolet C15100 with Texas license plate number NNM1622.

This is a photo of what investigators say the truck looks like.

He was last heard from in Austin.