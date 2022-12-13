Amazon delivery driver caught on video stealing pride flag in Broad Ripple

Amazon tells 13News the driver no longer delivers for the company and Amazon reached out to the customer to apologize.

INDIANAPOLIS — People in the South Broad Ripple neighborhood are confused and frustrated after several people say their pride flags were stolen over the weekend.

The culprit appears to be an Amazon driver wearing a blue vest.

“My mind honestly went blank. I was confused. I didn’t know what I was watching,” said Calvin, who preferred not to share his last name.

Calvin said he was home with his boyfriend Saturday night when they got a notification someone was at his door.

“As we are getting ready to leave, we heard the Ring camera notify us and tell us that there was someone at the front door,” he said. “I thought it was crazy because we weren’t receiving a package.”

When he looked outside, he saw what appeared to be an Amazon driver run off with his pride flag from his front porch.

He said he ran after the white van and wrote down the license plate before calling the police.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near 52nd Street and Ralston Avenue.

“He was wearing an Amazon vest and the van wasn’t an Amazon vehicle, but I do feel like I have seen Amazon drivers use those vans,” Calvin said.

Calvin then posted the video online and found out he wasn’t the only one to have their flag stolen.

“When I found out that there were so many more flags that were stolen, I was very mad,” he said.

Down the street, roommates Joslynn and Melissa said they found at least nine pride flags inside a dumpster at their Broad Ripple apartment Saturday.

“There were so many, and who knows how many more there were,” said Joslynn, who didn’t want to share her last name.

Earlier that day, she said a man, who looked like an Amazon driver, came by and ripped down their pride flag off their apartment balcony – despite it being zip tied to a railing

“When it happens to you, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh my God, this is a thing.’ Like this actually happens,” Joslynn said.

She said when they confronted the driver, he told them he worked for Amazon and was “Doing God’s work.”

“It feels safe here, so it’s unfortunate something like this happened,” Joslynn said.

On Tuesday, IMPD said the case is still under investigation.