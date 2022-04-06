Indianapolis man sentenced in 2018 murder on city's south side

According to prosecutors, Allen Fender confronted David Smith in a home and shot him in the chest on Dec. 9, 2018.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 58 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for a deadly 2018 deadly shooting on the city's south side.

On Dec. 9, 2018, David Smith was found shot in a home in the 3200 block of South Oxford Street, near South Keystone and East Troy avenues. He later died at the hospital.

According to prosecutors, Allen Fender confronted Smith in the home and shot him in the chest. Fender then ran and got into a maroon Hyundai Elanta that was parked in the driveway.

Two witnesses, who were driving in the neighborhood, saw the maroon car drive away from the home and got the license plate number. With that information, detectives were able to identify Fender as a suspect. Other witnesses then confirmed Fender was the one who shot and killed Smith.

Fender was convicted of murder after a three-day jury trial in March.

"This senseless murder was solved by community members taking action, further illustrating just how impactful witness cooperation can be to violent crime investigations and ensuring justice for victims," said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. "It is my hope that we can all find the courage to stand up for our neighbors, as was done for Mr. Smith."