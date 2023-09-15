Alexandria man charged with kidnapping after allegedly stealing woman's car with 11-month-old in back seat

Scott Ray King, 38, is facing charges of kidnapping, criminal confinement, domestic battery, intimidation and neglect of a dependent.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police arrested a man on multiple charges, including kidnapping, criminal confinement and domestic battery.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Bulletin, officers responded to a report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Scott Ray King, of Alexandria, beating a woman with a gun at a gas station in Pendleton.

Officers stopped a car on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near the intersection of West 67th Street, in Anderson.

According to court documents, officers found the woman in the driver's seat, and her left eye was bleeding.

Officers said they saw a shotgun in the center console, and after initially refusing to comply, King got out of the car.

According to court documents, the woman told police that King took her car with her 11-month-old inside it, and she called and begged him to return the child to her.

Court documents say King was in Yorktown and returned to Pendleton, where he made the woman get into the car.

The woman told police that King hit her several times with a gun, and she was fearful for her life and her child.

According to court documents, the woman told police that King said he was going to kill her and the child.

Police took the woman to Community Hospital Anderson for medical treatment.

Police arrested King shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.

King faces the following charges:

Two counts of kidnapping

Two counts of criminal confinement

One count of unlawful possession of firearm by a serious violent felon

One count of intimidation

Three counts of domestic battery

One count of neglect of a dependent

He had his initial court hearing Thursday, Sept. 14.