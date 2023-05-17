Alexandria man sentenced to prison for not registering as sex offender

David Day, 54, moved to Indiana from California, where he had served time for the rape of a child.

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — A Madison County man is headed back to prison after failing to register as a sex offender when he moved from California three years ago.

David Day, 54, was sentenced to 19 years in prison in 1992 following his conviction for raping a child under the age of 14. He was released on parole in 2011, but was later sent back to prison until March 2015. The guidelines of his conviction required Day to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Federal prosecutors said Day registered as a sex offender in California on March 14, 2015 and renewed his registration 11 times in the state but did not register in the state of Indiana when he moved to Alexandria in 2019.

Day lived in Alexandria until July 2021, never re-registering as a sex offender, attorneys said.

“Sex offender registries exist to help protect our communities from violent child rapists like this defendant,” said U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary A. Myers.