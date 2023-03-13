Driver dies in crash fleeing from Lawrence police

Police say the car lost control at 46th Street and Shadeland Avenue, rolled and hit a telephone pole.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police say a driver died Sunday night when he crashed while fleeing a traffic stop on Shadeland Avenue.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the man as 19-year-old Alex Eugene May Jr.

According to a police spokesperson, a Lawrence Police patrol officer conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and Pendleton Pike shortly after 8 p.m.

The vehicle sped away from the scene northbound on Shadeland Avenue. While still speeding, police say the vehicle lost control at the intersection of 46th Street and Shadeland Avenue, causing the vehicle to roll and collide with a telephone pole.

May was pronounce dead at the scene.

Police are conducting an investigation into the crash.