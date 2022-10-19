Delaware County man convicted of molesting 4 children

Thomas Lee Beall, 37, will be sentenced Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.

ALBANY, Ind. — A 37-year-old Delaware County man was found guilty on five counts of child molesting after a jury deliberated for approximately two hours.

According to court documents, two 9-year-olds told investigators in July 2019 that Thomas Lee Beall, of Albany, had sex with each of them multiple times, among other inappropriate acts.

The children said the incidents started when they turned 6 years old.

A 13-year-old girl also told investigators Beall molested her since she turned 10 years old.

Then, a 12-year-old girl told investigators Beall molested her since she turned 7 years old.

Investigators learned the incidents happened in a camper on Beall's property, as well as in a bedroom in the home.

Beall was arrested one day after investigators spoke with the victims. He was initially charged with 11 counts of child molesting.

The jury found Beall guilty on three counts of child molesting as a Level 1 felony and two counts of child molesting as a Level 4 felony.

Beall faces 20-50 years in prison for each Level 1 felony count, as well as 2-12 years for each of the Level 4 felonies.

"The Defendant in this case is nothing but a child predator [and] has been finally held accountable for his heinous crimes," Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said in a news release following the verdict.

Beall will be sentenced Nov. 16 at 9 a.m.