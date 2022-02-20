Alabama man charged in connection with arson in Connersville

If convicted, he will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — An Alabama man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his involvement in an arson in Connersville, Indiana last October.

Tommy Lee Harrison, Sr., 37, of Birmingham, Alabama, is accused of traveling to Connersville sometime around Oct. 28 or 29, to commit arson, according to the Department of Justice.

He's charged with interstate travel in aid of racketeering enterprises. Harrison was indicted on Jan. 19, 2022, but that indictment was sealed until Thursday, after Harrison's arrest in Birmingham.

“Interstate travel to commit arson is a very serious offense that poses a significant danger to the community,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “Anyone involved in committing such crimes must be held accountable. I commend the FBI and the prosecution team for their hard work to uncover the facts in this continuing investigation.”

It's not yet clear what arson Harrison is being charged in connection with. However, if convicted, he will face a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.