FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio — Authorities in Scioto County continue to search for an inmate who escaped from the Star Community Justice Center on Saturday night. Thomas Comberger remains at large, while four other inmates and two accomplices are in custody.

According to a release from the Scioto County Sheriff's Office, a caller advised deputies that "2-3 inmates" were escaping from the facility by possibly climbing a fence on Saturday evening just after 8 p.m. As they began their search by contacting the prison, sheriff's deputies received the names of the escapees and a description of a female that was near the fence line just prior to the escape.

As they arrived at the prison, deputies quickly located a female, identified as 32-year-old Allie Angelo of Akron, and asked if she had witnessed the escape. Although Angelo told deputies no, she matched the description given by the prison employee and was detained.

Deputies say Angelo came to the Star Community Justice Center with her ex-husband, 31-year-old Matthew Sladen of Akron, to assist her fiancée, 37-year-old Jeffrey Fields of Cuyahoga Falls in his escape.

Angelo was arrested for aiding escape, a felony of the 4th degree.

Sladen was detained by police at a Walmart in Waverly. He has been charged with aiding escape, a felony of the 4th degree and possession of criminal tools, a felony of the 3rd degree.

Fields was captured on Junior Furnace Road by Scioto County Sheriff's deputies, while escapee Clifford Morris was caught by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on the same road.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office received a call about two suspicious people at a railroad property. Deputies arrived and observed two of the escapees walking towards U.S. 52 in Porter Township. The duo ran from deputies and the sheriff's office received assistance from K-9 officers from the Portsmouth Police Department to track the suspects.

One of the suspects, Aaron Brigeman, was captured at the railroad property by Scioto County Sheriff's deputies. Brigeman provided information about the possible whereabouts of the other escapee, Walker Pence, who was also apprehended.

Thomas Charles Comberger, age 46, of Wilmington. remains at large. He is described as 6’4” and 245lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. The public is asked to call 9-1-1 if Comberger is spotted.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, all of the escapees from the Star Community Justice Center were low level, non-violent, drug offenders. The Star Community Justice Center is a community-based correctional facility intended to promote and reduce prison commitments through treatment and education.