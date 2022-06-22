Police believe 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn could have victimized women from as far as California.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police arrested a Catawba County man after they say he sexually assaulted multiple women. Police said they believe more victims may have been targeted by him.

On Wednesday, the Mooresville Police Department announced they had arrested Michael Brandon Shinn, 29, after connecting him to two sexual assaults.

A woman contacted police on Sunday, June 19, stating she had been sexually assaulted in Mooresville on June 16 by a man she met online.

Police say Shinn drove her to a remote parking lot at 1459 River Hwy. and sexually assaulted her before leaving the victim without her phone or car. Information given to the police by the victim helped authorities identify Shinn and issue a warrant for his arrest.

During the investigation, a woman hospitalized in Huntersville told police that she had also been sexually assaulted by the same man in the same parking lot in Mooresville on June 21.

Police also learned in the investigation that Shinn may be involved in similar incidents in other areas. Investigators are looking to connect Shinn to sexual assaults in the nearby area and in areas as far as California.

Shinn was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible sex offense. He is currently in Iredell County jail and faces a $600,000 bond for his charges.

“Public safety is obviously our first concern," Captain J.L. Quinn, criminal investigations with Mooresville Police Department, said. "It was an exhilarating feeling to take him off the street and prevent him from arranging any more victims.”

According to court records, Shinn will have an appearance in court in Iredell County court on June 24.

The Mooresville Police Department is asking people that may have been a victim or know someone who may have been to come forward and speak with law enforcement. Any of these people may reach out to Mooresville Police Department Detective Saladino at (704) 664-311.

"The most important thing we want to stress is that if you've had any dealings with this individual at all, we'd like for you to come forward so we can piece this all together, find out if there's any more victims, and obviously, keep the public safe," Quinn said.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.