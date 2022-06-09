Man on pre-trial release when he killed his fiancée found guilty

Kendale Abel will be sentenced June 30 for the murder of Ashley Richardson.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A man, whose arrest for the killing of his fiancée June 9, 2020, sparked outrage over pre-trial releases of suspects charged in violent crimes, was found guilty of murder.

Kendale Abel will be sentenced June 30 for the murder of Ashley Richardson. Richardson, 29, was found shot and killed in a home on the city's east side.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Richardson's murder and the pre-trial release program.

Police had arrested Abel just a few weeks before for he allegedly attacked Ashley with a hammer in a domestic dispute. Abel faced four charges including domestic battery with a deadly weapon.

He posted bail and left jail with a GPS electronic ankle monitor.

"You're telling me my sister's life was worth $2,000. Just about anybody can come up with $2,000," Chanel Richardson said.

Abel's release before the murder raised questions and criticism of the pre-trial release program.

"We're very cognizant of critics who say, 'Hey that's the police just advocating to lock everybody up and throw away the key.' Nothing could be further from the truth," said FOP President Rick Snyder in 2021. "When you're talking about low-level, first-time offenders, sure, we welcome alternatives and providing resources and engagement that actually gets that person charted on a new course, but I think most any reasonable person would agree that if you have folks who are repeatedly committing acts of violence...just releasing them is not working and keeping them locked up could not only save the lives of innocent victims but quite frankly the offender themselves."

The criticism of the bail system led to changes including the state's approach to The Bail Project. A new law prevents groups like The Bail Project from posting bond for certain defendants. It also would stop courts from returning bail funds to charitable bail organizations, instead requiring the money to be handed over to defendants.