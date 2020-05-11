$95,000 worth of limited-edition Gibson guitars stolen at Indiana truck stop

The pallet stolen had Gibson Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst guitars.

WHITELAND, Ind. — A pallet of Gibson Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom Silverburst guitars was stolen from a truck at the Flying J Travel Center in Whiteland, Indiana on Oct. 30. The truck was en route to Fort Wayne, Indiana, the headquarters of Sweetwater Sound.

“Somehow out of a truck full of guitars, this ONE pallet was singled out and stolen at a truck stop,” said Phil Rich, Sweetwater chief supply chain and merchandising officer. “With a retail value of $95,000 in guitars, we feel this person/s knew exactly what to look for and when.”

Gibson decided to publish the serial numbers of the guitars in hopes that Gibson fans will keep an eye out for them and report them.

The Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom guitar comes in a limited offering of 79 replicas which have been precisely aged by the expert luthiers and craftspeople of the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab - led by Tom Murphy - and are signed and numbered by Adam himself. An additional 179 Adam Jones Les Paul Custom guitars for 2020 feature exclusive silkscreen artwork on the back of the headstock, created by Joyce Su and Adam. The two also collaborated on the design for the custom hardshell guitar cases housing each instrument.

Here are the serial numbers for the Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom guitars affected: