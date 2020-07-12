Tuesday marks 8 years since unsolved murder of 85-year-old retired Indiana farmer

Detectives have investigated more than 250 tips since Lowell Badger's 2012 death.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Tuesday, Dec. 8, marks eight years since a retired farmer was found dead in his Sullivan County home.

Lowell R. Badger was found dead in his home on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. Police believe he was killed 8 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2012 and 9:23 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2012.

Police continue to search for answers in the unsolved murder. Detectives have investigated 250 tips, conducted nearly 150 interviews, and searched land and water in Sullivan County since the incident.

Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office believe someone in the community has information about Badger's murder that would help bring closure to his family. They say the investigation is still "very active." There is a $30,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the crime.

A John D. Brush and Company safe and a 46-inch Sony TV were taken from Badger's home at the time of the crime.