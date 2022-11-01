79-year-old woman shot while watching TV in her home on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 79-year-old woman is recovering after being shot while watching television in her home Tuesday.
Police said the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Exeter Avenue, near 21st Street and Tibbs Avenue on Indy's west side.
Medics transported the woman to Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses said the woman appeared to have been shot in the shoulder.
Police have not released any suspect information.
What other people are reading:
- Legislators debate bill affecting parental say in school curriculum
- Indianapolis mansion, estate of late businesswoman DeHaan listed for $14M
- Inside an Indiana COVID-19 testing lab: What happens to your swab?
- Carson Wentz addresses teammates, fans in Instagram post
- Free at-home COVID tests: Reimbursement details, monthly limits
- Maryland handyman gets transplant pig heart in highly experimental surgery
- Red Cross declares 1st national blood crisis; says donations urgently needed
- Bob Saget autopsy reveals no initial signs of foul play; 911 call released