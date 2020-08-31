7-year-old South Bend girl fatally shot at birthday party

A 7-year-old girl who was shot while attending another child's birthday party has died from her injuries.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A 7-year-old girl who was shot while attending another child's birthday party has died from her injuries.

According to WNDU, Chrisyah Stephens was in serious condition when police arrived at the location of the birthday party on reports of a shooting.

Medics took her to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit told WNDU that initial information received was that multiple shots were fired from a vehicle driving past the home. Though several people were in the front yard, the child was the only person hit by the gunfire, WNDU reported.

No information regarding a vehicle description has been released.

This is an active investigation.