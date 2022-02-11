7 people arrested, 8th sought for alleged role in Marion County cellphone store robberies

The robberies occurred in November and December 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a string of cellphone store robberies in Marion County following a multi-department investigation, IMPD said Friday. Police are asking for the public's help locating another suspect.

IMPD detectives arrested 19-year-old Robdarius Williams, 18-year-old Quintez Tucker Jr., and 18-year-old Gregory Clifton as well as a 17-year-old and 16-year-old on Dec. 3 for their alleged roles in a robbery of the AT&T store in the 8800 block of South Emerson Avenue on the city's south side.

Detectives investigated possible connections the suspects had to other robberies. Tucker was released into pretrial monitoring and was arrested again on Jan. 12 after being charged for his alleged role in additional robberies committed before his Dec. 3 arrest.

Another 16-year-old was also arrested on Jan. 12 on a warrant in connection to two robberies involved in the investigation. D'Maurah Bryant, 19, is currently wanted for a warrant in connection with one of the robberies. Police are asking for the public's help in locating Bryant.

IMPD said that during multiple robberies, suspects allegedly pointed a gun at victims and threatened to kill them if they cooperated with police. In one of the robberies, at least one suspect allegedly pointed a gun at a young child.

Below is a list of the cases connected to the investigation:

Nov. 16, 2021: AT&T robbery, 4800 block of Southport Road

Nov. 18, 2021: T-Mobile attempted robbery, 4000 block of Pendleton Way

Nov. 23, 2021: Verizon robbery, 1900 block of Kessler Boulevard West Drive

Nov. 26, 2021: T-Mobile robbery, 1500 block of East 86th Street

Nov. 29, 2021: T-Mobile robbery, 11700 block of Fox Road

Dec. 1, 2021: T-Mobile robbery, 1100 block of East Stop 11 Road

Dec. 1, 2021: T-Mobile robbery, 6900 block of West 38th Street

Dec. 3, 2021: AT&T, 8800 block of South Emerson Avenue

Detectives are continuing to investigate if others may have been involved in the robberies or if any of the suspects are connected to other robberies.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make final charging decisions.

The investigation has included personnel from the Fishers Police Department, IMPD Covert Robbery Unit, Lawrence Police Department, and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.