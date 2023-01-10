x
7-month-old child's death ruled homicide, according to Marion County coroner

The child was found unresponsive Sunday at an apartment in the 4400 block of North Linwood Avenue, near Emerson Avenue, shortly after 9 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a 7-month-old after the child was found unresponsive Sunday morning on the city's east side.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 4400 block of North Linwood Avenue, near Emerson Avenue, shortly after 9 a.m.

Medics took the child to Riley Hospital for Children, where the child was pronounced dead.

On Monday, the Marion County Coroner's Office ruled the child's death a homicide and said the child's death was non-accidental.

The child has not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not shared any information about a possible arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Alisha Bernhardt at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317-327-3330 or email her at Alisha.Bernhardt@indy.gov.

