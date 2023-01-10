7-month-old child's death ruled homicide, according to Marion County coroner

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating the death of a 7-month-old after the child was found unresponsive Sunday morning on the city's east side.
Police responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 4400 block of North Linwood Avenue, near Emerson Avenue, shortly after 9 a.m.
Medics took the child to Riley Hospital for Children, where the child was pronounced dead.
On Monday, the Marion County Coroner's Office ruled the child's death a homicide and said the child's death was non-accidental.
The child has not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon.
Police have not shared any information about a possible arrest.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Alisha Bernhardt at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317-327-3330 or email her at Alisha.Bernhardt@indy.gov.