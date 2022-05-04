7 charged in March, April homicides in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that charges have been filed against seven people for their alleged roles in homicides from March and April.
The following people were charged in homicides that occurred between March 1 and April 23, 2022:
- Jalen Frierson and Hakeem Jackson were charged Sunday, May 1 for their alleged roles in the April 23 shooting death of Eric Preer on Indianapolis' north side.
- David Villanueva was charged Monday, May 2 for his alleged role in the April 25 shooting death of Tyon Moore on Indianapolis' near east side.
- Eric Futrell was charged Monday, May 2 for his alleged role in the April 30 stabbing death of Bobbie Hill in Lawrence.
- Jason Rhea was charged Monday, May 2 for his alleged role in the March 1 shooting death of Dai-Ghia Hogan, whose body was found along I-70 on Indianapolis' east side.
- Anthony Spearmon and Comfort Glass were charged Tuesday, May 3 for their alleged roles in the April 22 fatal robbery of Jahmal Houston on Indianapolis' west side.
“We have seen unprecedented levels of support from the community in these investigations," Mears said in a statement. "Witness cooperation leads to stronger investigations, quicker arrests, and puts prosecutors in a better position to hold individuals accountable. Additionally, the use of forensic firearm examinations has positively impacted our ability to prosecute cases and hold shooters accountable. Since January 2022, the prosecutor’s office has resolved 22 murder cases with a 90% conviction rate.”