7 charged in March, April homicides in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that charges have been filed against seven people for their alleged roles in homicides from March and April.

“We have seen unprecedented levels of support from the community in these investigations," Mears said in a statement. "Witness cooperation leads to stronger investigations, quicker arrests, and puts prosecutors in a better position to hold individuals accountable. Additionally, the use of forensic firearm examinations has positively impacted our ability to prosecute cases and hold shooters accountable. Since January 2022, the prosecutor’s office has resolved 22 murder cases with a 90% conviction rate.”