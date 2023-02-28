Indianapolis man sentenced for 7 armed robberies in 8 days

During each of the robberies, Griffin showed what was believed to be a gun to the employees, made threats and demanded money from the cash registers.

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of commercial robbery.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Jonathon Griffin robbed or tried to rob seven Indianapolis businesses between Jan. 25, 2021, and Feb. 2, 2021.

During each of the robberies, Griffin showed what was believed to be a gun to the victim employees, made threats and demanded money from the business' cash register.

The robberies happened at businesses on the east and northeast side of Indianapolis, including two Family Dollars, two Circle-Ks, two Dollar Generals and a Speedway gas station.

On Feb. 2, 2021, IMPD investigators identified Griffin as a suspect in the previous robberies and followed him to the Dollar General on East Washington Street.

Police said Griffin took the entire register drawer and tried to avoid arrest.

According to police, the chase ended quickly after Griffin crashed into two vehicles.

Police searched Griffin's car and found a revolver-style BB-gun that matched the description of the weapon used in the robberies.

"Over just eight days, this defendant repeatedly intimidated, threatened, and robbed hard working employees of seven different businesses," said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. "Violent spree criminals like this defendant are a grave danger to the public. Reducing violence in our communities is a top federal law enforcement priority, and I commend the FBI and IMPD for their work to hold the defendant accountable for his crimes."