6th-grade student arrested after bringing loaded weapon to Lawrence Township elementary school

A spokesperson on behalf of the school district said a classroom teacher saw the student with the weapon, immediately secured the weapon and alerted authorities.

INDIANAPOLIS — A sixth-grade student at a Lawrence Township elementary school was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a loaded weapon into the building.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township, a classroom teacher at Winding Ridge Elementary School, located at East 46th Street and North 800 West, saw the student with the weapon, immediately secured the weapon and alerted authorities. Nobody was injured in the incident.

"While the student relayed no intent to harm anyone, safety remains our top priority. At no time will any threat to student and staff safety be tolerated," the spokesperson told 13News in a statement.

The spokesperson said the student was removed from the building and won't return to the school.