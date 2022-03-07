2 dead, 13 injured in wave of holiday weekend violence across Indianapolis

Five people were killed over the holiday weekend last year. This week, Mayor Hogsett stood with police and faith leaders to call for a different narrative this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been killed and 13 others injured in a wave of violence plaguing the city over the Fourth of July weekend. This comes 72 hours after Indianapolis city and faith leaders spoke to the public, pleading for peace this weekend.

Five people were killed over Fourth of July weekend last year. Earlier this week, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett stood side-by-side with police and faith leaders to call for a different narrative this year.

They encouraged community activities and other events to keep people busy, having fun and staying safe. These activities included free access to city pools and the Safe Summer Program.

We want neighbors and families to have a safe, fun Independence Day weekend. Whether through free @IndyParksandRec pool access, Safe Summer activities with @IndyOPHS, or other community resources, we’ve got plenty of options for a good time! https://t.co/bbzDBtGDAQ — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) June 30, 2022

Still, by Sunday evening, several shootings in various parts of the city and a stabbing downtown had occurred.

Here's a breakdown of this weekend's incidents:

Saturday:

Much of Saturday night's violence happened in the span of just a few hours, as people were out and about enjoying holiday weekend festivities.

1:46 p.m. - A person was injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The person who was shot was taken to the hospital where they're reported to be in "stable but serious condition," IMPD said.

8 p.m. - IMPD said a person who was critically injured in a shooting showed up at Community Hospital East at 1500 N. Ritter Avenue.

9 p.m. - Police were called to the 4700 block of East 34th Street, between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue. Police arrived and found a man who was critically injured in a shooting. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified him as 53-year-old James Mason. He was taken to the hospital and died shortly after arriving.

10 p.m. - A person was stabbed in the Bottleworks District in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the stabbing is believed to have happened during a domestic dispute and that the person who was stabbed is in "critical but stable" condition.

10:30 p.m. - IMPD reported a walk-in person shot at Eskenazi Hospital. The person who was shot was reported to be "awake and breathing."

11 p.m. - Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. The shooting happened in the 3900 block of Gateway Court, in an apartment complex near 38th Street and North High School Road. Officers arrived to find two people who had been shot. One person is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition.

Sunday:

2:30 a.m. - IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at 3514 N. Drexel Avenue. They arrived to find a person at this location suffering from a graze wound. IMPD said that person was "awake and breathing."

4:30 a.m. - A person with a gunshot wound showed up at Community Hospital East, IMPD said. That person was reported to be "awake and breathing."

7 a.m. - Another person showed up at Community Hospital East, this time with a graze wound. IMPD also reported this person to be "awake and breathing."

7:30 a.m. - A man was killed in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive, near 71st Street and North Michigan Road. Officers arrived to find a man shot outside a home in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

5:30 p.m. - A person was shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Stadium Way. At the time of publishing, police did not have a condition for the victim.

Monday:

7:30 p.m. - Two children, ages 8 and 10, are in critical condition after police say someone opened fire at a Fourth of July party on the east side of Indianapolis.