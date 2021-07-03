6 arrested, 8 guns confiscated during police effort to make downtown Indy safer

In just a few hours, a police task force arrested six people and confiscated eight guns downtown and IMPD said increased safety efforts like this will continue.

INDIANAPOLIS — During just a few hours of an increased safety effort in downtown Indianapolis, a police task force arrested six people and confiscated eight firearms.

On Thursday, July 1, a group of law enforcement agencies worked together in an effort to deter violent crime and make downtown Indianapolis safer.

The task force focused on targeting illegal activity on the Canal, bar district and surface parking lots. During the effort, officers and detectives conducted four investigations or traffic stops which resulted in eight firearms being confiscated. IMPD said the guns were either illegally possessed or possessed while engaged in other criminal activity.

IMPD said these were the six people who were arrested for either firearms, narcotics, or other offenses:

21-year-old Joshua King

21-year-old Rodregus Morgan

25-year-old Brandon Manning

24-year-old Jamahl Rudolph

27-year-old Devonte Simmons

34-year-old Terry Francois

Their cases will be reviewed by the Marion County Prosecutors Office, which will make the final charging decisions.

Increased patrols like this one will continue. IMPD said the task force, which is made up of multiple agencies from across Indiana, will keep working to target illegal activity downtown.

Thursday's patrol was done in a joint effort with the Downtown Violent Crime Task Force, IMPD Interdiction Unit, and the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, which is made up of eight agencies that focus on collecting and analyzing crime gun evidence to identify serial shooters and disrupt violent crime.

The agencies involved in the CGIC include IMPD, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana, ATF, Indiana State Police, Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fishers Police Department, with Indiana University serving as a research partner.