53-year-old Kokomo man arrested on child sex trafficking charge

Police found a 14-year-old boy, who had been reported missing, at a Kokomo home, as well as an electronic device with child sex abuse material.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police arrested a 53-year-old man for child sex trafficking.

On Sunday, March 19, another Indiana police department contacted the Kokomo Police Department about a 14-year-old boy who was recently reported missing.

Preliminary information led police to a home in the 4000 block of Independence Drive, near West Alto and South Park roads, where they found the missing boy inside.

Police then took the boy to a hospital to be evaluated.

Investigators got a search warrant for the home and multiple electronic devices. The Kokomo Police Department Forensic Computer Lab found suspected child sex abuse material on a device.

Police arrested 53-year-old Michael E. Horne, of Kokomo, for promotion of child sex trafficking, a Level 3 felony.

The Howard County Prosecutor's Office will make the final charging decisions.

The Kokomo Police Department Uniformed Patrol Division, Criminal Investigation Section and Tell City Police Department investigators assisted in the investigation.