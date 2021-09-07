1 killed in northeast Indianapolis shooting

Metro police officers found the victim shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 52nd Street, near Kingsley Drive.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in an apparent shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Metro police officers found the victim shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 52nd Street, near Kingsley Drive. The adult male victim died at the scene.

The shooting comes 24 hours after four people were fatally shot in a four-hour timespan in Indianapolis on Labor Day. Police said this is the city's 191st homicide of 2021.

The city totaled 245 homicides all of last year.