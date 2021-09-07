1 killed in northeast Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead in an apparent shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
Metro police officers found the victim shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 52nd Street, near Kingsley Drive. The adult male victim died at the scene.
The shooting comes 24 hours after four people were fatally shot in a four-hour timespan in Indianapolis on Labor Day. Police said this is the city's 191st homicide of 2021.
The city totaled 245 homicides all of last year.
This story is developing and will be updated as details are confirmed.