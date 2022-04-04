$50,000 reward offered in robbery of Indianapolis postal worker

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward after a worker was robbed.
The letter carrier was robbed in the 1200 block of South Reisner Street, which is near West Morris and South Harding streets. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on April 1.
The suspect pulled a gun on the letter carrier, according to the release. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement") and reference Case No. 3702314. The USPS said it will keep a caller's information confidential. The reward is if the information provided leads to an arrest and conviction.