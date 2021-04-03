$5,000 reward being offered in 2020 Lawrence homicide investigation

Jeremy Seldomridge was shot to death on Nov. 28, 2020 at his home near 50th Street and Franklin Road.

The family of a Lawrence, Indiana man killed last year is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible. Jeremy Seldomridge was shot to death on Nov. 28, 2020 at his home near 50th Street and Franklin Road.

Police believe that around 5:15 a.m., Seldomridge looked out the window after hearing noise outside. It lead to Seldomridge exiting his home to either confront someone outside or at least have a conversation.

While talking with people inside a car, Seldomridge was shot. The vehicle, which a witness could only describe as a small car, left eastbound on 50th Street and then southbound on Franklin Road.Seldomridge was taken to the hospital, but he died from the shooting.