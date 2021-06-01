A woman was arrested after her 5-year-old was shot and wounded in north Houston over the weekend.
The boy was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Houston police say.
His mother, 24-year-old Angelia Mia Vargas, was later arrested and charged with deadly conduct – discharge of firearm.
Police say Vargas was trying to shoot a dog running loose across the street from her home on Dunham.
They say she fired three shots at the dog with a small-caliber pistol and one bullet ricocheted and struck her son in the abdomen.
The dog wasn’t hurt, and its owner was given a citation.