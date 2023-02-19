IMPD: 5 people shot on northeast side

Police were called to the area of 42nd Street and Franklin Road at 5:15 a.m. Sunday to investigate the shooting.

LAWRENCE, Ind. — IMPD is investigating a shooting with five reported victims in the area of 42nd Street and Franklin Road.

Lawrence Police officers were first called to the area at 5:15 a.m. after a report of shots fired and located the victims.

IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives have taken over the case, but have not determined what led to the shooting. All five victims were taken to local hospitals. An IMPD incident update said four were stable and conscious when they left in ambulances. A fifth was described in critical condition.

Police have not shared any identifying information about the victims or their roles in the incident.

The intersection of 42nd Street and Franklin Road was closed for the investigation, but reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m.