5 arrested, charged in Marion County courtroom brawl

Additionally, the state filed a request for a no contact order for the man accused of throwing a computer monitor during the incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Five people are now facing charges after a paternity hearing in a Marion County courtroom turned violent on March 9.

A video of the incident was taken and sent to 13News. In it, what appears to start with a heated argument quickly turns violent, with a fight breaking out among family members inside paternity court. The video shows the brawl wasn't immediately stopped by either courtroom staff or sheriff's deputies in the courthouse.

NOTE: The video above is a March 10 report about the incident.

According to the probable cause affidavit, verbal arguments escalated into physical fights after the petitioner in the hearing, Dynasty McCloud, told the respondent, Jakobi Matthews, he would never see the children at the center of the case.

Matthews responded by calling McCloud vulgar names, before both parties' friends and family members got involved. Individuals went around the court divider to fight each other. McCloud slapped Matthews' mother, Mercedes Beck, according to the probable cause affidavit. Matthews' sister, Mahogany, tackled McCloud in response.

During the fight, police say McCloud's brother, Chrisean Holloway, threw a computer monitor at Matthews, then Matthews threw a chair toward Holloway.

Sheriff's deputies ultimately used a stun gun on Holloway to detain him. One deputy suffered a knee injury while trying to detain Holloway, according to court documents.

Here are the charges each individual is facing:

Mercedes Beck: Resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor) and battery (Class B misdemeanor)

Resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor) and battery (Class B misdemeanor) Chrisean Holloway: Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief (Class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (Class B misdemeanor), and two counts of battery

Resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief (Class A misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (Class B misdemeanor), and two counts of battery Jakobi Matthews: Domestic battery in violation of a no contact order (Level 6 felony), battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct

Domestic battery in violation of a no contact order (Level 6 felony), battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct Mahogany Matthews: Battery and disorderly conduct

Battery and disorderly conduct Dynasty McCloud: Battery and disorderly conduct

Additionally, the state filed a request for a no contact order for Halloway. If granted, he would be ordered to stay away from Jakobi and Mahogany Matthews.