4th and final killer sentenced in 2020 quadruple shooting on Indy's northeast side

Braxton Ford, Kimari Hunt, Jalen Roberts and Marcel Wills were found shot to death after a robbery near Shady Oak Drive in February 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced the fourth and final man found guilty in the deadly shooting of four people after a robbery in 2020 on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

On Friday, the judge sentenced Lesean Watkins to 240 years in prison for his role in the deaths of Braxton Ford, Kimari Hunt, Jalen Roberts and Marcel Wills.

Cameron Banks and Desmond Banks were each sentenced to 220 years in prison, while Rodriece Anderson was sentenced to 35 years (30 in prison and five on probation).

"As this case comes to close, we will continue to remember Braxton, Kimari, Jalen, and Marcel whose young lives were tragically cut short," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement. "In 2020, we were rocked by this senseless act. As a community, we must all do our part to protect and deter our youth from choosing the dangerous and destructive path of gun violence."

The quadruple shooting happened Feb. 5, 2020, in the 4100 block of Shady Oak Drive, just southeast of 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road, around 10:25 p.m.

Officers found the bodies of four victims inside an apartment and said that they had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives said the apartment appeared to be ransacked and also had evidence of a safe that had been opened and emptied.

As detectives looked into who may have been responsible for the death of four young people back in 2020, they ran up against a "code of silence" they thought could be preventing people who knew something about the crimes to come forward.

“The streets know who did it,” said Pastor James Jackson, who is a longtime faith leader at Fervent Prayer Church, in a plea for answers. “There are people at this moment who know what happened. If you're trying to protect the shooter, it's not the thing to do."

In the end, it was surveillance footage that led detectives to four suspects: Cameron, Desmond, Watkins and Anderson. The video reportedly showed three suspects who entered the apartment, then fled to a nearby vehicle shortly after the shooting.

Investigators used that footage to track the suspect vehicle to Anderson, who eventually admitted that he drove the three other suspects to the residence after forming a plan to rob the people inside.