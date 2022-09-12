4-year-old Indianapolis girl wounded in weekend shooting

Investigators said they do not believe the child was the intended target of the shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that wounded a 4-year-old girl.

Police were called to IU Health Methodist Hospital just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 for a person shot.

Officers were told a 4-year-old girl was being treated for a graze wound.

Police said they did not yet know where the shooting took place.

Investigators said they do not believe the child was the intended target of the shooting.

No arrest has been made and police are continuing to investigate.