4 teens arrested by Lafayette police on preliminary burglary, auto theft charges

Three 17-year-old males and one 16-year-old male are facing preliminary charges of burglary, auto theft, organized theft, and criminal gang activity.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four teenagers were arrested by Lafayette police Monday morning following a two-month-long investigation involving the Lafayette and West Lafayette police departments.

Three 17-year-old males and one 16-year-old male are facing preliminary charges of burglary, auto theft, organized theft and criminal gang activity.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, investigations conducted by both agencies found the teens were responsible for stealing gaming systems, cellphones, ATVs, dirt bikes, cars, and other personal property in both Lafayette and West Lafayette over the past two years.

All four teens were taken to Tippecanoe County Juvenile Probation.