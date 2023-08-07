4 teens arrested after police said they broke into cars at Fishers auto dealership

Police said the teens were breaking into cars at a Kia Dealership Sunday morning.

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police arrested four teens they said were breaking into vehicles at a KIA dealership Sunday morning.

Police said they responded around 5 a.m. to Napleton KIA after the 911 Center was notified of several people breaking into vehicles at 13417 Britton Park Road.

Officers arrived and observed one teen running north across the property.

At the same time, officers noticed a black 2014 Kia Soul exit the parking lot.

Police said the black KIA Soul fled northbound on State Road 37 in the southbound lanes. The vehicle crossed the median before turning south in the southbound lanes near Greenfield Avenue in Noblesville.

Officers deployed tire deflation devices on State Road 37. Police said the vehicle continued south and crashed near State Road 37 and I-69 near 116th Street. Police took the driver into custody and three others ran from the crashed vehicle.

Officers from the Fishers Police Department and Noblesville Police Department set a perimeter and located all of the people from the Kia.

Police said the black 2014 KIA Soul was stolen from a home in Indianapolis.

Officers found six damaged vehicles in the Napleton KIA parking lot with either smashed windows or damage to the steering column.